Nigerian state cracks whip on cyber crime

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – YOUTH are outraged at the establishment of a so-called Cyber Crime Action Committee by a Nigerian state, purportedly to curb fake news and cyber crime.

They argue the move is to gag freedom of speech, particularly among the media and opposition.

Such a committee has been established in the southwestern state of Osun, under the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The Congress of Progressive Youth (COPY) has denounced the move by the state government that is under the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“It is with utmost concern and disappointment that a democratic government like that of Adeleke would slide to anti- democratic tendency of making such an announcement,” said Lekan Ibraheem, COPY Secretary.

“This move by the State Government is not only deeply troubling but also reckless in an attempt to stifle the press and trample upon the fundamental rights of freedom of speech.”

Ibraheem added, “We see through the thinly veiled guise of combating fake news, recognizing it as a blatant assault on the democratic values we hold dear.”

COPY has advised the administration of Adeleke to heed constructive criticism.

“We are urging them to learn on how to uphold the principles of democracy by having respect for the rights of the citizenry rather than resorting to anti-democratic and authoritarian tactics,” Ibraheem said.

The Osun state government justified the setting up of a Cyber Crime Action Committee as to effect relevant provisions of the law on cyber crime, cyber bullying and deliberate online false news.

Those found guilty will be liable to a fine of not more than N7 million (US$4 860) or imprisonment for a term, not more than three years or both.

– CAJ News