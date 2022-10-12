SA invites the world to business events

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa is geared up to host safe events with service excellence.

That has been the message South African Tourism is taking to IMEX America, where 20 exhibitors from the country are in attendance and showcasing a variety of quality-assured business events products.

Taking until Thursday, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, IMEX America is one of the world’s largest global trade exhibitions.

IMEX America provides South Africa with an opportunity to communicate to the global community that we are indeed open for business with no travel or COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are humbled by the people of America choosing the Republic of South Africa as a destination of choice to do business whilst enjoying the variety of leisure offerings,” Zinhle Nzama, Acting Chief Convention Bureau Officer, said.

“We invite everyone to come to South Africa and enjoy our warm beaches, our history and heritage, the sun, nature, wildlife and magnificent landscapes and to come do business in our world-class convention venues and facilities,” Nzama said.

Nzama said they brought their best destination management companies and convention bureaus to showcase their offering in person.

These include four small, micro and medium enterprises that SA Tourism sponsored to come and participate.

Exhibitors also include three of South Africa’s best international convention centres: Cape Town, Durban and Sandton.

Nzama said that the platform will also be used as a networking opportunity.

“It is an ideal platform to provide the most updated information about South Africa as a capable business events destination with the necessary world-class infrastructure,” she said.

“We are here on the ground to reassure the global planning, booking, and facilitating of conferences (MICE) industry that South Africa is very much open for business and that hosting meetings and events in South Africa is a must.”

She invited the world to attend the Meetings Africa trade show, to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from February 28 to March 1 next year.

Meetings Africa, South African Tourism’s Pan African strategic business events platform, provides a platform for exhibitors to showcase their offerings to international and local buyers, African associations and corporate planners.

“Meetings Africa is the most formidable platform on the continent for you to meet face-to-face with the most influential buyers in the world and to be part of Africa’s growth story,” Nzama concluded.

– CAJ News