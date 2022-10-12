Laguna a hideout amid Durban beach closures

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – AMID the soaring temperatures at a time most Durban beaches are closed, locals have turned the Laguna Beach into a hive activity.

The beach located between the Suncoast Casino and Blue Lagoon teems with pools and water slides.

It remains pen as is popular forsport enthusiasts where they can enjoy fun in the sun with jet-skiing, jogging, walking, kite-flying and other activities.

The not so adventurous can enjoy a Sunday afternoon braai or a spot of fishing.

The beach was packed in recent days as the children made the most of the days remaining of the holidays.

“I was shocked to see kids packed in the pool,” said a worker.

“They were supposed to be at home and preparing for the school day.”

Schools opened on Tuesday for the final term.

A parent, Ntombikayise Mlangeni, said they got wind of reports this past weekend that the pools were opened.

“We then planned to come before our kids went back to school,” she said in an interview.

“The Laguna is very different from the beach front. There is a great place to chill and have a braai while enjoying the sea breeze,” Mlangeni said.

The pool workers are projecting a drop in attendance by youngsters now that schools are open.

Durban beaches are closed due to excessively high E.coli levels. All water activities at beaches are banned for health reasons.

– CAJ News