Vivo discloses South Africa growth plans

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

Africa Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SMARTPHONE maker, vivo, has outlined plans to increase its market share in the cutthroat South African market.

The Chinese company said sales were increasing “dramatically” since the recent launches of the V25 color change series, Y22, and the Y35.

“We are targeted to get 5 percent market share by end of this year and 10 percent next year in the smartphone market,” said Toni Shi, General Manager, Vivo Mobile SA.

The company has made an impression in the 5G space since launching the X50 in 2020.

“We are forecasting the 5G smartphone sales will increase quickly with more affordable 5G products in the South African market,” Shi told CAJ News Africa.

He further disclosed, “vivo will launch more 5G products which is the new range to refresh of Y76 and V25 series in 2023.”

Vivo entered the South African market in late 2019.

Since its founding in 2009, it has expanded to over 100 other countries.

It is the exclusive official smartphone sponsor of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) World Cup Qatar 2022.

– CAJ News