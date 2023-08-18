Troubled neighbouring countries aggravate CAR crisis

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic

CAR Bureau

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – THE civil war in Sudan and the influx of asylum seekers and returnees from Chad are worsening the humanitarian crisis in the volatile Central African Republic (CAR).

The socio-economic situation in regions with severe vulnerabilities is deteriorating.

Widespread violence and displacement have continued throughout the host country.

Since April, the conflict in Sudan further exacerbated the socio- economic conditions of already vulnerable populations in northeastern CAR, along the 500 kilometre border between the two troubled countries.

An estimated 16 719 people have arrived from Sudan, including 12 018 Sudanese refugees and 4 701 Central African returnees.

A majority are women and children.

“The local market has been strongly affected by the crisis, with product scarcity and soaring foodstuffs and fuel prices,” lamented a spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

In addition, tensions in southeast Chad have also caused an influx of more than 37 000 asylum seekers in a region of CAR where humanitarian needs are among the most severe in the country.

CAR, a country of some 6 million people, is in the throes of conflict.

Between January and May, incidents involving landmines and other explosive devices increased, with 46 civilians killed and 84 injured in 131 incidents involving explosive devices.

In June 2023, humanitarian personnel and assets were affected by 13 incidents, including the kidnapping of an aid worker, theft of a non-governmental organisation vehicle and four roadside robberies against humanitarian teams.

The UN has requested over US$ 533 million to alleviate the crisis in CAR.

As of the end of June, only 29,5 percent of the requirement has been funded.

CAR is meanwhile tense amid the government of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra tampering with the constitution to enable him run for a third term during elections set for 2025.

– CAJ News