Deadly Nigeria floods leave thousands homeless again Inbox

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – MORE than 15 000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) are in immediate need of accommodation in deadly flooding northeast of Nigeria.

They had earlier been displaced by Islamist groups.

Unprecedented heavy rainfall, in combination with spillage when the Lagdo dam in Northern Cameroon was opened to release excess water, has displaced over 39 500 people.

An assessment by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) concluded that 120 people in Bauchi State died or were injured due to the recent extreme weather conditions.

“Due to the extent and nature of the floods, if adequate actions are not taken now, the well-being of IDPs will be gravely impacted,” said IOM Nigeria Acting Chief of Mission Prestage Murima.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds have caused massive damage to shelters and infrastructure in camps and other sites for IDPs since the onset of Nigeria’s rainy season in June.

IOM provides relief items including blankets, kitchen sets, mattresses and floor mats, and will also provide emergency shelter to more than 1 500 internally displaced persons.

However, funding remains a major challenge to scaling up the response.

– CAJ News