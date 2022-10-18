Companies step in to boost MTN power generation

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa has enlisted two companies in a crowd-sourcing initiative to further bolster its network resilience as rolling power cuts continue.

24Solutions and SAMO Engineering have stepped up and are now working with MTN as supply partners to provide additional generator capacity.

Charles Molapisi, MTN SA Chief Executive Officer, said keeping customers connected to the network is a critical focus, as is finding opportunity in crisis.

“It is an absolute priority to ensure digital access is maintained despite the ongoing power crisis,” he said.

“We want to ensure customers stay connected, no matter the situation and we’re thinking out-of-the-box, to find alternative solutions,” Molapisi said.

Molapisi said collective effort and optimism were crucial.

“I am extremely pleased to see progress on our crowd-sourcing approach to the power crisis we’re all facing. We plan to scale this up even further in future,” Molapisi said.

SAMO Engineering is an enterprise providing holistic engineering integration and consulting services to the telecommunication, tail and power industry while 24Solutions is a leading energy, service and maintenance company operating in the telecommunications sector.

MTN has also deployed over 2 000 generators to counter the impact of load shedding.

Molapisi said MTN is working around the clock to protect customer’s connectivity, with an aggressive rollout of batteries, generators and alternate power supplies.

“This successful initiative with small businesses is another way we are trying to help local business, while at the same time supporting the growth of the economy and broadening MTN’s supply chain,” concluded Molapisi.

– CAJ News