Cape Town Air Access wins global award

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE Cape Town Air Access (CTAA) project is reveling at the glory of winning the Destination award at World Routes 2022 in Las Vegas.

With the awards ceremony comprised of seven categories totaling 1 000 collective nominations, this is the first time the CTAA project has won the accolade.

It was runner-up at World Routes 2018.

“It is a great honour to receive the prestigious Destination Award at World Routes 2022,” said Wesgro Chief Executive Officer spokesperson CTAA, Wrenelle Stander.

CTAA is powered by Wesgro, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape.

“As a small project consisting of only five individuals competing against larger world-class destination authorities, the acknowledgement of this award indicates that our project has a winning formula,” Stander said.

The World Routes event is the biggest route development conference in the world, with over 2 000 attendees present from the aviation industry.

Nominated and judged by airlines, the awards ceremony is highly regarded, recognising the outstanding marketing services that have supported the launch of new air routes, and the development of existing services.

Following a suspension of the event since 2019 due to the COVID 19 pandemic, this year’s event saw the return of the industry’s most prestigious accolades.

“This significant achievement is testament to the hard work and dedication shown by the world-class Air Access collaboration in landing new routes to Cape Town and the Western Cape,” said Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger.

CTAA was established in 2015.

“I would like to heartily congratulate Cape Town Air Access on their success in winning the World Routes Destination award,” Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said.

– CAJ News