Mauritius remains Indian Ocean destination of choice

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – BY scooping three prestigious destination awards at the 2022 World Travel Awards (WTA) – Indian Ocean zone- Mauritius has secured its position once again as a leading destination in the region.

The tropical island paradise has been announced the winner at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya.

Mauritius to lift the titles of “Indian Ocean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination”, “Indian Ocean’s Leading Wedding Destination” and for the first time, “Indian Ocean’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination.”

“For the tourism sector on the island to receive all these accolades in the various categories at the highest level by the WTA is a significant achievement, and a tribute to our resilient and recovering industry sector,” said Arvind Bundhun, Director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA).

“We are delighted with the recognition for Mauritius as a leading Indian Ocean island destination from the WTA and our industry peers across the three categories, as these are all areas within our tourism mandate where we strive to be the best,” Bundhun said.

The annual awards recognise and honour the winners in each category voted as being the best in their travel, tourism and hospitality businesses, since the WTA are regarded as the most prestigious awards of the global tourism industry.

In the airline sector, Air Mauritius tok home awards in the Indian Ocean region as “Leading Airline Brand” and “Leading Airline – Economy Class.”

“The category winners represent the very best of the Indian Ocean’s travel and tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them,” said Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA.

– CAJ News