Nominations divide already factionalised ANC

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

PRETORIA, (CAJ News) – THE continuous nominations by members of the African National Congress (ANC) of their preferred leaders ahead of the December elective congress is further dividing the ruling party.

While it is against the warning of elders in the party, it has divided supporters along factional lines.

Presidential envoy Derek Hanekom is the latest to reach such directives by announcing his preferred candidates for the top six, revealing his alignment with current leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“There can be no confusion,” he tweeted on Wednesday as he presented what he believed was the proposed ANC’s leadership.

In fact, his announcements adds to the confusion in the party as members continue nominating their candidates despite ANC electoral committee chairperson, Kgalema Motlanthe, warning members and party structures against announcing their preferred candidates before the nomination and consolidation processes had been concluded.

Hanekom endorsed Ramaphosa, Senzo Mchunu (for deputy president), Fikile Mbalula (secretary-general), Gwede Mantashe (chairman), Gwen Ramokgopa (treasurer-general) and Febe Potgieter (deputy secretary-general).

Hanekom is not new to the factionalism within ANC.

He has a long-running spat with former ANC leader, Jacob Zuma, which has previously spilled to the courts.

Party supporters have reacted to his latest tweet.

One Kimberlite Thatolebere opposed the proposed leadership.

“I was hoping for a female DP (deputy president),” she state.

Mlamuli Mnyandu mocked the list, querying: “You guys really think ANC is gonna govern again?”

Kenneth Petersen was not satisfied denouncing the list as “just another recycling of more corrupt, incompetent, useless ANC members.”

“It just shows the absolute poverty of the candidates is an increasingly pathetic, once proud, organisation,” he said.

Steven Sibuyi weighed in saying: “If there is any cadre of the ANC who deserves to be Secretary General it is Mbaks (Fikile Mbalula).”

Sibuyi added, “He (Mbalula) rose organically through the ranks of the ANC to be the disciplined, respectful and principled leader he is today. He always respects the incumbent ANC leaders.”

Jerry Lamola pleaded with the current ANC chairman, Gwede Mantashe, to retire from active politics.

“Let Gwede rest a little bit,” Lamola said.

Lonwabo Mswati concurred: “Gwede Mantashe needs to rest. He’s been in the top six for 15 years now, and we didn’t see his impact.”

One Tsonga Ntshembo echoed: “Give Gwede a break now.”

Mvulane Ncilashe Msuthu urged, “Gwede should decline any nomination. He needs to go home.”

Khungeka Njobe is disturbed that there was not a woman president.

“No woman Pres, nor woman DP (deputy president), nor woman SG (secretary-general) nor woman chairperson? This will be another five years and we are supposed to believe in representative leadership! The optics of this are not giving hope to our daughters!”

It is believed Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma will challenge Ramaphosa again, after losing narrowly in 2017.

Lindiwe Sisulu is also believed to be considering.

Mvunelo Stix decried Hanekom’s defiance.

“I never expected you to promote slate, defying Cde Monthlante in all his efforts,” Stix said.

John Baloyi believes current deputy president, David Mabuza, should not be ruled out.

“I’m sure DD Mabuza is busy cooking up something, he won’t let go of the Deputy President just like that,” Baloyi warned.

Africa’s oldest liberation movement, which has ruled South Africa since 1994, is a shadow of its former self.

Amid divisions, its grip on power is loosening with every election and is now below 50 percent.

Factionalism is partly blamed for the deadly riots that left more than 300 people dead last year when former president Jacob Zuma was imprisoned for defying the courts.

Ramaphosa’s faction is said to have “captured” the judiciary.

– CAJ News