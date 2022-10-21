Sandton: Africa’s richest square mile a tourist mecca

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

Africa Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SANDTON, Africa’s richest square mile, has evolved into a tourism hub and a smart city.

A new project launched by various property owners in the area highlights the evolution of the iconic area that is admired as South Africa’s business capital, housing the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and numerous listed companies as well as many of the country’s most prolific thinkers and highly sought-after retail experiences.

Through the WFHSandton initiative, the public has more reasons to enjoy the 15-minute city’s unique diversity of offerings and remarkable features for leisure time.

WHF is abbreviation for Work From Here.

In the Sandton Central precinct, people have access to landmark retail destinations such as the iconic Sandton City and the beloved Nelson Mandela Square, to more convenience-oriented offerings such as The Wedge and Morningside Centre, to boutique centre, The Marc.

Sandton is a restaurant haven.

Several new eateries have made their debut in the precinct in the past few years.

Among the prominent restaurants are the Aurum, Big Mouth, The Butcher Shop & Grill, Saint, Tang and Zioux.

The latest addition to the Sandton skyline happens to be the tallest building in Africa.

It is The Leonardo, the 55-floor building that stands at a height of an imposing 234 metres.

The Leonardo boasts the highest urban bar in Africa, providing breathtaking 360-degree views from an open-air setting.

Sandton Central is also one of the most-wooded cities in the world.

Streets are lined with lush green trees and several green spaces that provide for tranquility and safe outdoor leisure.

Among icons is the Mushroom Park, which boasts an interactive children’s play area, an earth garden, amphitheatre, outdoor gym and duck pond. Sandton roads have been widened to accommodate universal access.

Security has been enhanced.

Batteries have been fitted to traffic lights at selected intersections and sustainable architecture pursued.

There is also the high-speed Gautrain.

All these developments are milestone in the transformation of Sandton to a smart city.

– CAJ News