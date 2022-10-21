Vivo unveils mid-range Y22

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VIVO has unveiled the Y22 smartphone in South

Africa.

According to the Chinese company, the new addition to the popular mid-range device “combines modern design and a beautiful aesthetic, trendy new colours, clear photography and powerful performance to provide consumers with a thrilling entertainment experience.”

“The Y22 is built on the strengths and successes of its popular sister phone, the outgoing Y21, remains a cool and beloved pick in the mid-range smartphone category,” said Tony Shi, Country Manager, at Vivo South Africa.

He believes the Y22 has a competitive edge over similar phones in the category.

“Its beautiful design, sharp and clear photography, large display and powerful performance offer the consumer a complete entertainment experience,” Shi said.

He added, “vivo is aware that a phone is an extension of the user and as such the Y22 is built for the users to express their individual selves.”

The Y22 comes in new colours such as Metaverse Green and Starlit Blue.

Among the specs is a 50MP rear camera and a 5000mAh battery for a long standby time.

The Y22 has runs on the Funtouch 12 operating system, built on Android 12.

– CAJ News