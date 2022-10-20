Rising interest in BRICS reshapes world order

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

Group Editor-In-Chief

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE interest shown by Saudi Arabia to join the BRICS nations has been hailed as the beginning of a new world order that will compel superpowers to respect other nations’ sovereignty.

Saudi Arabia’s interest follows that of other nations in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, which are increasingly feeling unsafe in the face of increased warmongering and hostilities by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States (US).

NATO and the US are accused of unleashing unprovoked wars and illegal economic sanctions against weaker nations.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed Saudi Arabia’s interest to join BRICS following his two-day state visit to the Middle East country where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and several other leaders.

BRICS is the acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“The crown prince did express Saudi Arabia’s desire to be part of BRICS, and they are not the only country,” Ramaphosa told journalists.

The world’s civilians strongly believe this is an astute move as they reacted via Twitter.

Funmi Okus noted: “This is an excellent move for Saudi Arabia to join the BRICS.”

“Extremely wealthy nation (Saudi Arabia). You will see other African nations will be begging the BRICS to join as most are still under colonial rule through the backdoor.”

Mike Gary added: “When you have Saudi Arabia exiting the Western orbit and taking side with BRICS as well as synchronizing its oil policy with Russia, this is not good news for the West,” Okus said.

“With Russia, Iran, Venezuela and now the Saudi led block of oil producers on the same side of the equation, we now have all the ingredients for the next world war,” Okus added.

Scipione Antonio Rino Tagliaferro celebrated: “A new world is shaping out. The empire of lies (the US and NATO) is losing one country after another: Turkey, Hungary, Mexico and Argentina. And now Saudi Arabia. This is fantastic news.”

Gary added, “Things will start unravelling this winter in Europe and from there it could go downhill with the flames eventually engulfing everyone.”

He said the British had the wisdom to wind down their last empire in an orderly fashion when their time was up without blowing up the world.

“Whether the Western masters of our unipolar world have the same wisdom today remains to be seen,” Gary tweeted.

Stephen Muller mentioned: “Good, all African, Asian and South American countries should form their own alliances.”

Tsakani Baloyi pointed out: “Time has come to invalidate the EU-US Nexus through expansion of BRICS for a stable and peaceful world.”

Bankotsu projected: “Argentina, Turkey and Saudi Arabia can join BRICS next year. Indonesia should also join.”

Mahommed Khan comments: “The Saudi’s are joining the majority of the global community and want to look out for their own best interests. Tired of being directed by external actors. As much as I don’t like the government in Riyadh, they seem to be growing a pair.”

Braham George applauded: “Great Move by Middle Eastern leadership for future geo-political stability and prosperity.”

Bezmenov praised the BRICS remarking: “There is a new bloc in the making. Western Europe and their NATO members can suck with their US dollar.”

The NATO grouping, spearheaded by the US, comprises Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Turkey.

One such unprovoked NATO war currently pits Russia and Ukraine.

Several other countries that fell victim to unprovoked NATO wars include Bosnia and Herzegovina (1994), Yugoslavia (1999), Albania (1999), Afghanistan and Libya (2011).

The US is the chief culprit.

Its victims include Afghanistan (1998, 2001), Bosnia (1994, 1995), Cambodia (1969-70), China (1945-46), Congo (1964), Cuba (1959-1961), El Salvador (1980s), Korea (1950-53), Guatemala (1954, 1960, 1967-69), Indonesia (1958 Laos 1964-73) and Grenada (1983).

Others include Iraq (1991-2000s, 2015), Iran (1987), Korea (1950-53), Kuwait (1991), Lebanon (1983, 1984), Libya (1986, 2011), Nicaragua (1980s), Pakistan (2003, 2006), Palestine (2010), Panama (1989), Peru (1965), Somalia (1993, 2007-08, 2010), Sudan (1998), Syria (2014), Vietnam (1961-73), Yemen 2002, 2009) and of course Yugoslavia in 1999.

Graham Mcneil forecast the demise of NATO.

“The West is heading to the dustbin of Retard Nations.”

Runyararo Mushoriwa stated: “NATO and the US henceforth must be labeled terrorist organisations.”

– CAJ News