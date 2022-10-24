Hopes high state capture won’t happen again

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH AFRICA has made strides in tackling state capture but great challenges lie ahead in building a society free of corruption.

That is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa as the country begins debating government’s response to the findings and recommendations of the State Capture Commission.

“We have made great progress in the fight against state capture, all due to the efforts of the people of South Africa,” he said.

“The path ahead will be challenging, but if we work together in implementing the recommendations of the State Capture Commission, we will succeed in building the society and the state that we want,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa’s predecessor, Jacob Zuma, established the commission in 2018 to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption, and fraud in the public sector in South Africa.

Ramaphosa said during four years of public hearings, the nation was saddened, outraged and left in disbelief by testimony of how a criminal network in government, public institutions and private companies had raided state coffers and vandalised institutions of democracy.

“Upon closer consideration, the process of uncovering crimes against our democracy gave us more reason for hope than despair,” Ramaphosa said.

The opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) meanwhile said the president’s address on Sunday night confirmed that it is Parliament that must act as the last line of defense against state capture.

– CAJ News