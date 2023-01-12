Zimbabwe intensifies fight against cholera, typhoid

from MARCUS MUSHONGA / DANAI MWARUMBA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE has strengthened its prevention, control and management of cholera and typhoid.

The cholera and typhoid guidelines developed in 2009 and 2011 respectively have been updated.

These guidelines are essential tools for use by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) and key stakeholders to control the diseases.

Stakeholders include Higher Life Foundation, Save the Children, World Vision and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

They recently conducted a five-day workshop in the central town of Kadoma to update the third edition of the Zimbabwe cholera control guidelines and the first edition of the guidelines for managing typhoid fever.

“A number of health care workers have come into the system,” MoHCC Epidemiology and Disease Control Deputy Director, Isaac Phiri, said.

“These officials need to be capacitated with the new trends in these disease control, prevention and management,” he said.

Zimbabwe suffered its worst disease outbreak when more than 4 000 people died from cholera in 2008.

– CAJ News