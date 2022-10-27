Egypt, UAE celebrate five-decade ties

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – EMIRATES is celebrating the long-standing ties between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Celebrations are underway in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, to mark 50 years of the relations.

Emirates is highlighting its contributions to Egypt’s tourism and trade flows, helping promote opportunities and foster deeper people-to-people connections throughout the airline’s 36 years of operations to the country.

Emirates began flights to and from Cairo in 1986 as its first destination in Africa.

Today, Egypt is not only an important regional point, but also a major global market for the airline.

Emirates has carried more than 9,3 million passengers on close to 38 000 flights between Cairo and Dubai since the start of its operations.

Cairo is one of the major destinations on the airline’s A380 network.

The airline has grown its operations to 25 weekly services between Cairo and Dubai.

The growth in operations and return to pre-pandemic capacity has contributed to the recovery of the tourism industry in Egypt.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the tourism industry constituted around 12 percent of the country’s overall GDP pre-pandemic.

– CAJ News