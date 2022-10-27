Lenovo launches first Cloud gaming laptop

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – LENOVO has unveiled the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook, the company’s first cloud gaming laptop.

It is said to deliver more power, faster speeds and stunning visuals.

The device also comes with new ChromeOS software features.

Lenovo aims to make the most of gaming surging in popularity over the last few years, with the number of online gamers increasing by more than 32 percent, currently making up over one-third of the more than 3 billion total gamers worldwide.

“We’ve seen a shift in the gaming community,” said Benny Zhang, Director and General Manager of Chromebooks in Lenovo’s Global Innovation Center, Intelligent Devices Group.

“Thanks to the growing cloud gaming ecosystem, users who once championed video games in the early 90s are taking up the hobby once more, while younger audiences welcome in a seamless, yet immersive streaming experience,” Zhang said.

Chris Daniel, Director of Product for the ChromeOS Platform, Google, said when they embarked on the journey to introduce Gaming Chromebooks powered by the cloud, they looked at fast and simple computing.

“The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook does that and more, offering online gamers an accessible and intuitive way to level up their gameplay at a reasonable price point, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome of this collaboration,” Daniel said.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook will start at $599 (US$10 909) and is expected to be available starting this month.

– CAJ News