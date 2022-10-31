MTN’s MoMo SA’s fastest growing app

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN reports its mobile money (MoMo) application is the fastest growing app in South Africa.

The mobile operator reported seeing 3,5 million downloads of the app this year, with over 5 million customers already registered and over 1 million transacting on a daily basis.

“And we are only getting started,” Charles Molapisi, MTN South Africa Chief Executive Officer, said.

“We want to address the problem of financial inclusion in South Africa,” the executive assured customers,” Molapisi said.

“We are growing this at scale and are working tirelessly to make this happen,” said Molapisi in interaction on LinkedIn Live.

He said rural connectivity and connecting the unconnected was also a core focus areas for MTN, with firm commitments and major rollouts taking place this year in an over-arching network modernisation drive.

“Where there is no coverage or weak signals, please know that engagement is taking place at high levels to resolve this,” Molapisi said.

“We know that we need to grow with township and rural areas – we are working on it and doing something about it,” the executive added.

“We have enhanced capex profile of this business to improve the network and are continuing to invest heavily in this area,” Molapisi said.

– CAJ News