Mboweni appointed on board of SA Zijin Platinum

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FORMER finance minister, Tito Mboweni, has been appointed non-executive director and deputy chairman of South Africa Zijin Platinum Limited.

The appointment is with effect from October 14.

Nkwe Platinum and South Africa Zijin Platinum, wholly-owned subsidiaries of multinational mining company, Zijin Mining Group, announced the appointment.

As deputy chairman of South Africa Zijin Platinum board of directors, Mboweni will provide guidance and expertise to management relating to the business plans, strategies, and objectives of the company.

“We are very proud to have Mr Mboweni join our dynamic team,” said Zhiyu Fan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of South Africa Zijin Platinum.

“We welcome his wealth of industry experience and strategic leadership skills to the company. We look forward to his contribution in leading the next developmental phase of our group.”

In 2021, South Africa Zijin Platinum (was appointed as Nkwe Platinum Limited’s mining contractor in respect of the Zijin Garatau Platinum Mine in Limpopo.

The company strongly adheres to the co-development belief of “Mining for a Better Society.”

To date, Nkwe Platinum Limited has spent approximately R50 million on its Social and Labour Plans.

The investment includes the upgrading of the Garatau Community Access Road, as well as community skills development programmes and solar-powered water systems.

– CAJ News