Tragedy shaped Amos and La Riche

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – WHEN the outbreak of the coronavirus brought the tourism sector to its knees, restaurant owner Charmine Kollini Amos had the extra burden of personal tragedy.

She was going through a divorce.

Both setbacks tested her resolve.

She has emerged from the double tragedy as a successful businesswoman who runs a thriving eatery.

The owner of the La Riche restaurant is testimony that women are indeed the proverbial rock.

“I just want to thank everyone for supporting me through the hard struggles I encountered,” Amos said in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

“More especially I would like to thank my children who have supported me through everything and really helped me to build my business and put it where it is today,” Amos said.

She opened the company in 2017 but only operated in 2020.

That as at the peak of the pandemic.

“We were struck by COVID-19 and I was faced with a divorce which forced me to fend for myself,” Amos recalled.

“It was challenging but we made it. I introduced the seafood boil in Durban which made us very popular from other restaurants.”

Amos’ restaurant offers various food from starter, to curries, burgers, breyani, bunnies, seafood and grill.

La Riche is a take away run from home in the Reservior Hill in Durban.

It offers delivery in Durban and makes the most of Uber in Johannesburg.

La Riche already has Christmas menu, which Amos said had received a positive response from clients.

– CAJ News