City Lodge reshuffles its management

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – CITY Lodge Hotel Group (CLHG) has announced some executive changes.

Colleen Goodman has been appointed Group Marketing Manager.

This is a new position created to boost the company’s post-pandemic marketing activities under the leadership of Zuki Jantjies, Divisional Director of Sales and Marketing.

She was most recently Head of Marketing for LG Electronics South Africa and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Lischen Gurovich has been promoted to Group Human Resources Manager from her position as Group Talent Manager.

She will be retaining her current portfolio plus assuming oversight and responsibility for the group learning and development function ably assisted by Sinenhlanhla “Sneh” Maphumulo as well as be involved in various other Human Resources areas of endeavour.

Maphumulo has been promoted to Group Skills Development Facilitator.

Devandra Narismulu was appointed Executive Chef at City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport, heading up the revamped kitchen and newly extended buffet restaurant offering to complement the a la carte menu.

He is the second executive chef that CLHG has appointed, as the group’s food and beverage offering grows in leaps and bounds.

Liz Clarke has been appointed General Manager of CLGH Waterfall City from her previous post as General Manager of City Lodge Hotel Sandton, Morningside.

Claudelia Sewbaran has been promoted to Senior Procurement Officer from her role as Procurement Officer.

Mandy Gunpath has been promoted to General Manager of City Lodge Hotel Sandton, Morningside.

She was previously Assistant General Manager of City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport and Acting General Manager at City Lodge Hotel Lynnwood.

Ross Thompson has taken up the position of General Manager of Road Lodge Sandton.

He was previously General Manager of Road Lodge Cape Town International Airport.

– CAJ News