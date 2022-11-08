Hotel specials galore as corporates wind up

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban, KwaZulu Natal

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – IT is that time of the year again when companies seek to bring the curtain down in style.

They are securing venues to host their year-end functions.

Restaurants are making the most of the period and offering specials to attract these businesses.

The Mamma Luciana’s Italian restaurant in Durban is one of these companies that have come up with specials.

The eatery is offering clients three course meals and is not charging for the venue.

“The Christmas menu will come out soon on our social media platforms,” restaurant manager, Jerry Nyirenda, told Durban Today, www.durbantoday.co.za.

The hotel is also offering specials on Tuesdays and Thursdays to attract more clients.

It is located on the famous Florida Road.

The area is endowed with street vibe, historic architecture and a range of restaurants, galleries, boutiques, studios and bars.

Mamma Luciana was opened in 1999 and sold to a new owner in 2020.

This coincided with the outbreak of COVID-19.

“We managed to survive as most of our customers lived around. During level 4 (COVID-19) we were doing takeaways only,” Nyirenda said.

He said the restaurant, which also hosts baby and bridal showers as well as birthdays, enjoyed good relations with other businesses in the sector.

“They have our menu listed at their place, the guests order from there and we deliver,” Nyirenda explained.

– CAJ News