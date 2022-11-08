Radisson outlines Africa expansion plans

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE Radisson Hotel Group plans to strengthen its presence in Africa.

The company plans to reach 150 hotels and 25 000 rooms within the next five years across the continent, making Africa a key region for growth.

Currently, Radisson has nearly 100 hotels and 16 000 rooms in operation and under development in Africa.

In the last two years, the company opened over 16 hotels in the region and secured over 25 new hotels, representing more than 4 800 additional rooms to its portfolio.

Earlier this year, Radisson announced that it had surpassed its half-year growth target in Africa with new openings and market entries across business and leisure destinations.

“Given our recognition as a market leader across the continent, we are well-positioned to speak about the vast opportunities within the African hospitality space,” said Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President Development for the Group in Africa.

“As a Group, we’ve made it a priority to consolidate our market share in key focus markets but also expand into new territories, further cementing our leadership as the most geographically diverse hotel company across Africa.”

Key markets for expansion include Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal and Ivory Coast.

– CAJ News