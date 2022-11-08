SADC flight network poised for major expansion

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – TRAVELLERS in Southern Africa are to enjoy new and improved flight services following a partnership between Botswana’s Mack Air and South West Aviation in Zimbabwe.

The aim is to jointly create new flight services linking Mack Air’s established Botswana network, with a new and expansive network service across Zimbabwe with diversified geographical base locations.

Michael Weyl, Managing Director of Mack Air Botswana, and Mathew Brooke-Mee, Managing Director of South West Aviation, sealed the collaboration.

They jointly lauded the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) and Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) for their commitment, investment and vision to promote aviation in the region.

Following the partnership, the first Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft has been positioned in Zimbabwe, where it is already operational.

Plans are underway to expand the fleet by March 2023 to an additional five aircraft.

The fleet will be operating from two principle hubs in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare and Victoria Falls, that country’s tourism capital.

The Harare hub will principally service domestic destinations and safari camps in Zimbabwe as well as neighbouring and regional business and tourist destinations in Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

The Victoria Falls hub will mainly service domestic destinations and safari camps in Zimbabwe, as well as neighbouring tourist destinations in Botswana, South Africa, Namibia and Zambia.

Seat rates will be offered exclusively out of the Victoria Falls hub for the Hwange area in Zimbabwe.

“As we gain momentum and volumes increase, we hope to introduce these seat rates throughout the region,” the companies stated.

All above countries are in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

– CAJ News