Avon leads in Ask Afrika Icon Brands survey

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON is the skincare, makeup and fragrance brand that skincare and beauty enthusiasts are most loyal to.

They have affirmed their affinity to the company’s products in the 2022 Ask Afrika Icon Brands Survey.

It is the largest annual benchmark survey of its kind that measures loyalty across 237 brand categories and thousands of brands.

“We are humbled by the recognition from our customers as it confirms that our products are apt for their needs,” said Momin Hukamdad, Executive Director: Commercial Marketing at Avon.

“We strive for high quality products, for product efficacy at a fraction of the cost suitable to budget and affordability of our customers,” Hukamdad said.

Avon is an Icon Brand and a winner in a number of categories: blushers/bronzers and highlighters, lipstick/lip-gloss and nail polish/nail care.

Avon is also a winner in cleansing products/toners, eye make-up, face powder, facial washes, scrubs and masks, foundation/concealer/tinted moisturiser, fragrance (perfumes and Eau de Toilette) categories.

Avon prides itself as an organisation that is all about “democratizing” beauty.

“We are committed to leveraging our award-winning skincare technology, network of renowned perfumers and beauty scientists to bring to market world-class products that deliver on their promise, meet and exceed the expectations of our customers,” Hukamdad assured.

– CAJ News