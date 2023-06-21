All set for the 2023 Durban July

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – IT is all systems go for the Hollywoodbets Durban July, and the internationally acclaimed local outfit, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, is ready to thrill.

Known for its fusion of fashion, entertainment and horseracing, the event held on the first Saturday of July is a major tourist draw card to the coastal city.

“This year’s event, taking place on Saturday, July 1, at the Hollywoodbets Greyville racecourse in Durban, promises to be an unforgettable experience for all,” Gold Circle, the organizer, stated.

Stephen Marshall, Gold Circle’s Marketing and Events Executive, is excited to have the Ndlovu Youth Choir on board.

The choir will sing the national anthem before the running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

The anthem has become a tradition at the event.

“To have the Ndlovu Youth Choir, who have been such an inspiration to so many South Africans, performing live at Africa’s greatest horseracing and social event is sure to be an iconic moment, not to be missed,” Marshall said.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir is known for its unique blend of African rhythms, with a varied mix of traditional South African genres with pop, rock and jazz.

Their dynamic harmonies, vibrant choreography and heartfelt performances have garnered acclaim on some of the world’s biggest stages.

Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets Brand and Communications Manager, said the inclusion of the Ndlovu Youth Choir added another proudly-South African element to the race day programme.

“The Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 will once again provide a platform for showcasing South Africa’s rich heritage, fashion and entertainment, all while celebrating the sport of horse racing,” said Heffer.

A spokesperson for the Ndlovu Youth Choir said they were honoured to be part of the famous event.

“The Hollywoodbets Durban July is an event that is steeped in history and brings South Africans together in an amazing calabash of fashion, flair, colour and horseracing. It will be a day to remember and we are proud to be a part of it,” the spokesperson said.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir, hailing from a small town in Limpopo, shot to fame during their run on America’s Got Talent.

– CAJ News