Satellite operator empowers African teens in STEM

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE operator of the largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks is offering African teenagers an opportunity to secure careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) sector.

Intelsat, which is also a leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), is accepting applications to its Space STEM programme for the continent’s youngsters.

This partnership with MaxIQ Space chooses high school students to be involved in an intensive programme where students design, build and, for certain missions, launch satellites into space.

This unique opportunity is entirely virtual, with each student receiving a STEM kit and engaging in virtual workshops delivered by space education specialists.

Each workshop comprises lessons, practical activities, assignments and experiments.

This will be the third year Intelsat has partnered with MaxIQ Space, inspiring a love of space among teens across the continent.

“Encouraging students to pursue STEM careers is Intelsat’s way of helping to develop Africa’s next generation of scientists, engineers and space enthusiasts,” said Hans Geldenhuys, Intelsat Director of Sales, Africa.

Intelsat will sponsor 30 scholarships for the Space STEM program for candidates who successfully meet the some criteria.

They must be aged between 14 and 18 and living in the continent.

Applicants must have access to the internet through a smart device.

The deadline to apply is December 31, 2022.

– CAJ News