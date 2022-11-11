City Lodge Hotel upgrades restaurant menu

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – CITY Lodge Hotel Group (CLHG) is revamping the menus at its eateries.

Chef Trevor Boyd is leading the revamp.

This comes after the launch of the all new eat-in offering at the town and road lodges earlier this year.

The attention has turned to the City Lodge and Courtyard Hotels.

Two new menus for lunch and dinner are being rolled for each hotel brand.

New and regular dishes make up the menu.

“We have done a lot of research into what guests are looking for and this has informed the new dishes on offer,” Boyd said.

“The emphasis is on hearty meals at a good price, greater variety and new dishes that have not been available before,” he added.

Boyd disclosed they had explored new flavours and added more vegetarian options to the menus, which are slightly different for lunch and dinner.

“We’ve also revamped our drinks menus to ensure guests find their preferred alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy with their meal,” Boyd said.

“Chef Trevor” travels around the country to the Group’s 59 hotels to train staff, supervise new ordering and stock control procedures,” he added.

This is to ensure that kitchen teams are familiar with all aspects of the offering.

City Lodge Hotels feature the signature #Café restaurant in each property.

The City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg has significantly grown its food and beverage offering.

The hotel’s newly expanded kitchen came into service in September 2022.

It is under the supervision of the hotel’s new executive chef, Devandra Narismulu.

He is the second executive chef the group has employed after Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City’s Keegan Maistry came on board last year.

Narismulu has worked at some of the country’s top hotels and has catered for major international and local sports teams and celebrity guests.

He has also competed in culinary competitions.

“I have a passion for new challenges and am excited to take on this new role,” Narismulu said.

“The new kitchen and buffet offering are just what this busy hotel needs. We are keen to wow guests with the enhanced food and beverage offering.”

Lindiwe Sangweni- Siddo, CLHG Chief Operating Officer, said appealing food and beverages are an essential offering to today’s travellers, especially given the big jump in leisure guests, who may choose to enjoy all of their meals at one hotel.

“We are keen to keep ahead of trends and our growing culinary team is finding new ways to deliver mealtime excellence on a plate,” she assured.

– CAJ News