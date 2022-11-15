uShaka marks Zoo and Aquarium Educators Day

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE uShaka Marine World, a tourist draw card in Durban, recently joined the global community in commemorating the International Zoo and Aquarium Educators (IZE) Day.

This is a day set aside to recognise and celebrate the important role conservation educators play in educating and empowering people to love nature and take action for conservation.

Jone Porter, Executive Manager of uShaka Sea World Education, highlighted the importance of conservation education in a zoo or aquarium.

“These are one of the very few places that people are encouraged to think about human impacts and what actions they can take for conservation,” the official said.

“Zoos and aquariums should also be reputable voices for conservation action locally and nationally,” Porter said.

UShaka Marine is a world class entertainment theme park and tourism destination located on Durban’s Golden Mile.

It was opened 18 years ago.

Two “statures” at the facility are a new phenomenon popular with visitors.

From a distance these nicely-dressed figures look like statues.

Upon coming close, that is when one realizes they are humans.

The moment money is put into their dishes, they begin to move.

Nelly Soji from Eastern Cape is among visitors attracted by the statures.

“I saw the little bowl with money next to them and I realized that I should put some and they started moving. I was so shocked,” Soji said.

– CAJ News