Eswatini drops COVID-19 entry restrictions

from SAMBULO DLAMINI in Mbabane, Eswatini

Swaziland Bureau

MBABANE, (CAJ News) – THE removal of all remaining COVID-related entry regulations by the Eswatini government is a boost to the Kingdom’s tourism in the run up to the festive season.

International visitors can now enter without the need for vaccination certificates or test results.

Formerly Swaziland, Eswatini is already well prepared for the return of tourism.

It was the first country in Southern Africa to be awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels Stamp back in 2020, based on its robust set of COVID-prevention protocols.

These were established by the Eswatini Tourism Authority (ETA) in conjunction with the Eswatini Ministry of Health, the World Health Organisation and the United Nations.

The country also subsequently obtained the Safer Tourism Seal.

Linda Nxumalo, ETA Chief Executive Officer, believes the removal of restrictions would help towards the goal of increasing the number of tourists into Eswatini to 2 million by 2025 and further encourage tourists to increase the nights they spend in the kingdom to at least three.

“Tourism remains the strategic economic recovery pillar for Eswatini and this move will help create and sustain more jobs and further increase tourism contributions to GDP,” Nxumalo said.

ETA has thanked the tourism sector for the cooperative and positive spirit throughout the COVID-19 challenging period.

Nxumalo urged everyone to remain vigilant so as to maintain Eswatini as a safe destination.

“Eswatini is now inviting all tourists from around the world to come and have a royal experience in the Kingdom,” Nxumalo said.

The Hospitality and Tourism Association of Eswatini (HOTAES) also welcomed the removal of the entry regulations.

“We would like to thank the wisdom of the Government in doing away with the COVID restrictions as we come into the Christmas season,” Marc Ward, HOTAES chairperson stated.

– CAJ News