Historic wine cellar inspired by King Shaka

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Seventeen87 wine cellar offers more than just wine.

Aptly named after the year 1787, the year Zulu King Shaka was born, it gives a glimpse into the history of the region.

It is located outside Ballito in Ilembe district where the late king’s statue is.

“The wine cellar offers guests a unique experience by allowing visitors to taste up to twenty different wines, learn about each wine and gain a better understanding of the industry,” said the manager, Daniel Maerkl.

The Seventeen87 wine cellar also has its own wine brand paying tribute to King Shaka.

The brand comprises four individual wines.

“The brand of Seventeen87 also offers guests a glimpse into the history of the region as 1787 is the year of King Shaka’s birth,” Maerkl explained.

Seventeen87 is a tenant in a bigger offering called Sugar Rush Park, outside of Ballito.

This park attracts large numbers during the festive break.

Seventeen87 aims to increase its presence on social media in order to attract visitors.

“We have also advertised on a map showcasing activities on the North coast,” Maerkl said.

“We are also confident of the word of mouth referrals that we will receive due to fantastic experience and feedback we receive from our guests,” said Maerkl.

The wine cellar was launched in October 2020, at a time the COVID-19 was at its peak.

Enterprise iLembe Economic Development Agency assisted with the sustainability during the times of closure.

Formerly named the King Shaka District Municipality, iLembe is one of the 11 district municipalities of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province.

