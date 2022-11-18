Chipset firm advocates for affordable 5G phones in Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

Africa Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FOR network operators’ investments in fifth generation of mobile network technology (5G) to enable millions in Africa participate in the digital economy, 5G-ready smartphones must be affordable.

Chipset companies and smartphone makers have a vital role to play in this aspect.

“By getting 5G devices into consumers’ hands, they can enable everyone to participate in the digital economy,” said Rami Osman, Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing, MediaTek Middle East and Africa.

The company has for years have been laying the groundwork for mass adoption of 5G.

It has focused on creating chipsets that offer advanced cameras, advanced processors with integrated 5G.

The Dimensity 9000+ is rated MediaTek’s fastest ever 5G smartphone chip for flagship phones.

“We are focusing heavily on making 5G available and accessible to everyone with our Dimensity family of integrated 5G chipsets,” Osman said.

The Dimensity system on a chip, or SOC, is one of the core components of a 5G smartphone.

“It integrates 5G speeds, cutting-edge gaming technologies, and professional grade imaging and videography,” Osman explained.

Osman said MediaTek, aimed to ensure that it enabled original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to bring advanced next-generation technologies to reach every segment of society on an accelerated timeframe.

This enables a crisp 4K experience and ensuring educational, economic, and social benefits of a fast and reliable internet connection are utilised.

For Africa, experts say, 5G it represents an exciting opportunity to leapfrog legacy technology and plug into a world of fast and ever-present mobile broadband.

It builds on the transformative effect of 4G/LTE, which ushered in fast internet to many underserved parts of the continent.

Despite the rapid advances 5G, Osman recognized that 4G/LTE has an important role to play in Africa.

MediaTek is working with handset manufacturers and operators to drive higher uptake of 4G in areas where adoption is lagging.

“This will help bring millions of people who are still dependent on 3G networks and devices into the age of fast, ubiquitous internet,” Osman said.

He said the chipset sector has made great strides towards democratising technology with solutions for powerful, affordable devices with no compromises, yet the work is far from complete.

“We are constantly working to improve power efficiency, performance, multimedia, connectivity speed, and other usability aspects in our chipsets,” the executive concluded.

– CAJ News