Vivo’s V25 adds colour to 5G smartphone market

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Vivo V25 5G is the latest addition by the device maker into South Africa’s increasingly competitive 5G smartphone market.

It represents the most recent attempt by the Chinese manufacturer to increase its market share in SA, by up to ten percent in the short term.

Its unveiling could not be timelier, ahead of the 2022 Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) World Cup in Qatar.

Vivo is the Official Sponsor and Official Smartphone of the global tournament, with this edition the first to be held in the Middle East.

This gives the V25 5G iconic status and the technology company’s partnership with the Beautiful Game underlines its growing global appeal.

The smartphone’s entry into the cutthroat scene, at a time of the global tournament, brings with it some anticipation.

In South Africa, a market it entered in late 2019, Vivo is a pioneer in the 5G terrain, with the unveiling of the X50 series in the local winter of 2020.

The latest smartphone measures 158.9×73.52×8.62mm, and weighs 190 grammes.

It is glass all-round, with a 6,44-inch screen.

A MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor powers the Android 12 (Funtouch 12 OS) smartphone.

The Dimensity family of integrated chipsets integrates 5G speeds, cutting-edge gaming technologies and professional grade imaging as well as videography.

The battery is 4500mah, rated the best for that range.

Internal Memory is expansive, comprising 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

Vivo believes users want a smartphone that is aesthetically pleasing and has excellent functional attributes.

The gadget comes in Aquamarine Blue and Diamond Black colours. This publication reviews the former. On aesthetics, it boasts Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass. Exposure to ultraviolet light, the rear panel of the Aquamarine Blue phone transforms to cyan.

This publication sampled the Aquamarine Blue version, with a dual SIM card.

The V25 5G comprises three rear cameras with a 64MP OIS image stabilization technology ultra-sensing camera.

This minimizes blurry shots and supports longer exposure time.

There is also the Front 32MP camera as well as the 8MP super wide-angle camera and a 2MP super macro camera.

The device it comes with an array of apps, including Netflix and Tik Tok, pre-installed.

On the downside perhaps is the absence of stereo speakers and the premium curved edge display. Perhaps its absence is based on the dearth of a screen protector for curved edge, leaving such-shaped handsets prone to dents. Instead, the smartphone spots a textured flat frame.

Another notable absentee is the SD card support, but that card has a reputation of slowing phone performance.

The V25 5G is available at a recommended retail price of R14 999 (US$861,62).

– CAJ News