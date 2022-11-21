Huge merger creates multimillion dollar entity

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE combination of Huge Networks and Huge Telecom culminates in a R300-million (US$17,3 million) turnover entity serving over 19 000 business clients across ten South African cities.

The union has received board approval.

Dr Marius Oberholzer has been appointed to lead the new entity aimed at achieving scale, unlocking revenue growth and accelerating the delivery of increased shareholder value while preserving jobs.

“The primary goal right now is to establish a stronger, more capable business with a combined turnover of some R270 million and grow that beyond R300 million in the very near-term with March 2023 as the focus,” Oberholzer said.

The organic growth-focused business combination is to immediately yield various operational benefits, bringing together the commercial, go-to-market and distribution capabilities of Huge Telecom with the products, services and technical capabilities of Huge Networks.

The combined entity’s expanded national presence now includes the provinces of Gauteng and Western Cape as well as the cities of Bloemfontein, Durban, East London, Escort, George, Gqeberha, Kimberly and Pietermaritzburg.

Huge Telecom commenced operations in 1993 and established a national footprint and a substantial customer base.

Huge Networks was established in 1998 as a provider of network-agnostic, wholesale voice and data services.

“The combined team is positive, motivated and excited to get on with the task of building a stronger national brand supported by a robust national footprint and underpinned by outstanding technical expertise,” Oberholzer concluded.

– CAJ News