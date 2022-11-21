Senegal open Africa’s World Cup campaign

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SENEGAL will resume Africa’s quest for success at the World Cup on Monday with a tricky assignment against powerhouse, the Netherlands.

The Group A duel between the African champions and the Dutch is set for the Al Thumama Stadium.

Senegal’s Teranga Lions suffered a setback ahead of the match against the Oranje after captain and talisman, Sadio Mane, was ruled out of the tournament because of injury.

Coach Aliou Cissé outfit will thus have to prove they are not a one-man team.

The two sides will be eager for maximum points to join Ecuador at the top of the group.

The South Americans defeated hosts Qatar 2-0 at the opening match on Sunday.

Elsewhere Group B resumes on Monday with England playing Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium.

England are tipped to finish top of the group but must bounce back from a disastrous run of six winless matches.

Iran, the highest-ranked side in Asia, will be no pushovers.

The United States and Wales conclude Group B proceedings at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Wales are making a return to the global showcase after a 64-year absence.

– CAJ News