ICTGlobe restructures as it targets growth

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – RESTRUCTURED business communication, connectivity and managed services provider, ICTGlobe.com, is positioning for its next growth phase.

Effective October 1, current Executive Director Rad Jankovic, acquired a shareholding in the Centurion-headquartered technology firm and becomes joint Chief Executive Officer – Finance and Customer Experience (CEX).

Founder Hannes Viljoen is joint CEO, focused on Technology and Operations.

Johan van Staden, the exiting shareholder, will remain a customer of ICTGlobe.com. He now heads up three unbundled group companies.

These are equipment company TSD, wholesale voice company Telico and fibre to the home (FTTH) firm Ihappify.

“I am very excited with the new strategy and the direction ICTGlobe.com is heading in,” says Eugene Strydom, current CEO and new Chief Commercial Officer.

He added, “This will enable me to focus on our greatest assets, our clients and partners.”

Jankovic said, “These developments position our growing company for much faster growth which must be an urgent imperative for any local firm wanting to thrive in this vibrant but highly competitive industry.”

The unbundling is also key to the future fortunes of ICTGlobe.com as it enables a greater focus the original core business of providing integrated ICT services to resellers and enterprise clients.

“Essentially, it’s back to basics as we refocus on the points of excellence that enabled ICTGlobe.com to become the market innovator it is today,” Jankovic explained.

– CAJ News