Chinese caught up in Congolese conflict

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – CHINA is urging its citizens in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to avoid danger amid the banditry in the volatile country.

The eastern DRC is unstable as rebel groups run rampant.

Among the insurgent movements terrorizing the region are the Democratic Allied Forces (ADF) and March 23 Movement (M23).

They are involved in battle with the Congolese government forces.

“Currently, the security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is severe and complicated,” the Chinese embassy stated.

The embassy stated as in the Rutshuru area of North Kivu province, government forces fought fiercely with M23.

“Chinese citizens are requested not to go to warring areas,” read a notice.

“Chinese citizens already in the local area are requested to pay close attention to changes in the security situation and take timely measures to avoid danger and security.”

Provinces such as Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, and Haut-Uélé in eastern DRC face extremely high risks of armed attacks and hostage kidnapping, and vicious cases involving Chinese citizens and institutions frequently occur.

The embassy proposed the evacuation of Chinese citizens in these high-risk provinces.

In Kolwezi, Lubumbashi, Likasi and other places in the southeast of the country, gun robberies involving Chinese companies and citizens are still on the rise.

Chinese-funded institutions located in areas where the security situation has deteriorated have been urged to avoid unnecessary going out and reduce non-essential personnel.

They are advised to prepare contingency plans for adjusting production operations and personnel arrangements in emergencies.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi assured his government would do its best to protect Chinese investments and its people living in the country.

– CAJ News