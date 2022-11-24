Pan-African centre gears up for festive season

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Wushwini Pan African Centre is enhancing its entertainment offering ahead of the festive season.

Jazz, comedy, maskandi as well as some activism will be the centre of attraction beginning December 3 at the centre located in the semi-rural KwaNgcolosi region in Durban.

Amanda Ngcobo, the Wushwini administrator, confirmed the itinerary.

The centre will host the Maskandi Explosion on December 3 when artists from the Eastern Cape and KwwaZulu-Natal provinces will feature.

There will be a Women in Dialogue session on December 10, coinciding with the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

On the evening of the 16th, local artists DJ Merlon, Simphiwe Shembe and Mondli Ngcobo will perform.

Comedians will take to the stage the following day, followed on the 18th by a Jazz festival.

“The local and international visitors will have best experience ever,” Ngcobo assured.

Apart from the above, Wushwini has more to offer visitors.

Located near the Inanda Dam, the place has resorts and a spa.

There are other activities like hiking, squad bikes and walking trails.

The resort is back on its feet after the devastation of the COVID-19.

Londeka Gumede, Wushwini Hospitality Co-ordinator, said they had, for the festive season, created specials for both the resort and the spa.

“We created different packages so that guests can have a variety to choose from,” Gumede said.

While it specializes in traditional food, it also caters for other cuisines.

“Our target market is both local and international,” Gumede said.

The centre was launched in 2011 after the local primary school was vandalized.

– CAJ News