Top tech talent to compete in BRICS Olympics

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE South African BRICS Business Council is looking for the best up-and-coming tech gurus locally to represent the country in the BRICS Future Skills Challenge.

BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa bloc.

This year’s future skills Olympics will help solve problems that BRICS face around energy, water and health.

This major event is being hosted in person and virtually by South Africa in Johannesburg from September 12 – 15 and hundreds of competitors are expected.

Some 120 South African participants are sought and their travel expenses will be covered.

Those selected to participate will solve real-world problems in their specific skill area, supported by subject experts.

Joanne Brink, Founder of TechWays and Project Lead at BRICS Future Skills, explained, “The benefits of participating in the BRICS Future Skills Challenge extend beyond recognition as one of SA’s top tech minds.”

Those selected will receive training and exposure to real-world case studies. They will receive a certificate, international experience to add to their CV and an opportunity to benchmark your skills at a global level.

Those who perform well in the competition will be introduced to employers and will be recognised as one of the top South Africans in their field.

“The competition will also help clarify where there is a skills deficit and where South Africa should be concentrating its efforts to ensure we build a pipeline of future tech skills,” Brink added.

Menzi Mhlongo of Digify Africa, who supports the internet marketing stream, said “Opportunities like this will help our young people gain real-world experience and make their CV stand out in a crowd.”

David Odimegwu explained why he wanted to participate in the competition.

“I will be exposed to how other countries like China carry out data science and analytics. I will make new contacts who are data scientists and hope to build a relationship with them and hope to be employed by one of the companies who make up the BRICS network,” Odimwegu said.

– CAJ News