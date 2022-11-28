2023 a milestone year for China, SA relations

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – RELATIONS between China and South Africa are set to deepen ahead of the 25th anniversary of the ties between the two countries next year.

Next year the Southern African country is set to take over the presidency of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa bloc (BRICS).

This week, Ambassador Chen Xiaodong called on former South African President Thabo Mbeki where such issues were discussed.

The Chinese envoy assured that to promote the great rejuvenation of his nation, China’s development will inject strong impetus into the development of South Africa and the continent.

He spoke highly of Mbeki’s contribution to the development of the relationship between the two parties of the two countries.

These are the Communist Party of China (CPC) and African National Congress (ANC).

Xiaodong noted that next year would usher in the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and South Africa will take over the BRICS presidency.

“The development of bilateral relations will usher in new opportunities,” he said.

Mbeki congratulated the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party and the re-election of General Secretary Xi Jinping.

“The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is of great significance to the world,” the former president said.

He expressed South Africa’s commitment to enhancing bilateral ties.

Official relations between China and South Africa were established in January 1998, under the presidency of Jiang Zemin and Nelson Mandela, respectively.

South Africa is among the largest African trading partners for China.

– CAJ News