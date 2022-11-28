Kung Thai offers the taste of Thailand

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THAI food is one of the most popular cuisines in the world, liked for its distinct and strong flavours.

It is regarded as both healthy and tasty.

Every city in Thailand has its own unique blend of local foods, from the north to south and coast to the highlands.

In Durban, Kung Thai restaurants are among eateries offering this type of food.

Kung is pronounced “koon” and comes from the Thai word that means “to look up to.”

Kit Steen and Nina Chaithet are the owners of the restaurants in Durban.

There are three Kung Thai restaurants.

“We started 12 years ago and we survived COVID-19 pandemic by downsizing,” Steen said.

Steen offered some insight into Thailand, the Southeast Asian country known for tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, ancient ruins and ornate temples.

“The dragonlly logo is a symbol of freedom as most of the Thai citizens lived in or around cities,” he said.

“With all the wars with Barma, Laos and Cambodia as well as the bandits most people were too afraid to travel so the Dragonlly was the only area that could drift freely between the cities tasting and sampling all the waters of Thailand,” Steen said.

Steen concluded, “We have this idea with our food having influence from Burma, Laos Cambodia, Vietnam and Malaysia.”

– CAJ News