South Africans fear job losses to robots

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – EMPLOYEES in South Africa believe that the better robots become at different tasks, the fewer jobs will remain for humans.

A majority of the employees (74 percent) believe that robots should be more widely used across different industries, however, many fear robot hacking.

This is according to Kaspersky research as robotics are used together with industrial control systems and other information technology to handle production processes, replacing manual labour and improving efficiency, speed, quality and performance.

The survey included respondents from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Employees reported an increase in robotisation level in their companies over the last two years.

Some 33 percent of employees from South Africa said their organisations already use robots, 39 percent of local organisations plan to use them in the near future.

Research showed that people expect job loss because of robotisation.

The majority of employees surveyed in South Africa (92 percent) believe robots will eventually replace humans in their industry.

The majority (75 percent) are willing to learn new skills or improve their existing skills and expertise.

“More and more tasks are done by robots, and they are potentially vulnerable to cyber-threats,” said Emad Haffar, Head of Technical Experts at Kaspersky.

– CAJ News