China, DRC ties reach half a century

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – CHINA and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the normalisation of relations between the two countries.

Last Thursday marked the milestone.

The Chinese Embassy in the DRC disclosed that Presidents Xi Jinping and Felix Tshisekedi exchanged congratulatory messages.

Jinping pointed out that for half a century, China-Congo relations had developed healthily and steadily, and the traditional friendship had been continuously deepened.

In recent years, the two countries have established a strategic partnership of win-win cooperation, and the practical cooperation had yielded fruitful results, effectively improving the well-being of the two nations, the embassy stated.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-Congo relations,” Jinping was quoted.

“I am willing to work with President Tshisekedi to take the 50th anniversary of the normalization of relations between the two countries as an opportunity to deepen political mutual trust, strengthen cooperation in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, and jointly create a new situation in China-Congo relations.”

In the 21st century, Chinese investment in the former Zaire and Congolese exports to China have grown rapidly.

Tshisekedi said during the period, Congo-China relations had achieved sustained and sound development.

“I am willing to continuously deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries, promote the Congo-China strategic partnership to achieve new results, and benefit the two peoples,” he assured.

– CAJ News