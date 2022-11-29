Lenovo unveils latest products in Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – DRIVE Control Corporation (DCC), the official Lenovo distributor, is rolling out products tailored to Portuguese-speaking users in Mozambique.

It has announced the immediate availability of the ThinkBook 14s, Yoga Multi-Touch and ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 notebooks, which feature integrated Portuguese keyboards and Windows 11 Pro 64, Portuguese / English, to its Mozambique channel partners.

The ThinkBook 14s Yoga Multi-Touch and ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 notebooks are rated two of Lenovo’s most popular product ranges.

“We’re thrilled to offer both with integrated Portuguese features to our valued channels partners in Mozambique,” commented Steven Opperman, Business Management Analyst at DCC.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga is a lightweight, aluminium-encased notebook that features a 14-inch in-plane switching (IPS) 1920 x 1080 touchscreen and a 360° hinge, providing a tablet-like experience.

The ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 laptop comes in an elegant and professional mineral grey design. Its sleek bezels deliver an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is 18,9 mm thick and weighs 1,7 kg.

The notebooks ship with a one-year, in-depot warranty.

– CAJ News