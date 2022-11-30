Zuma restaurant expands to South Africa

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) -THE name Zuma is synonymous with politics.

However, a restaurant of the same name is now open in Durban.

It is the brainchild of David Manal, also known as Chef Raw.

The Zuma opening is the expansion of Cafe La Plage in Umhlanga.

Manal, author of Kitchen Gangster, officially opened the new restaurant alongside former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma.

“Zuma restaurant is a well-known brand internationally,” Manal said.

There are 11 Zuma restaurants around the world.

“South Africa’s is solely owned and trademarked by me,” Manal added.

“We also registered as a hospitality academy and education centre where we offer education and placement in all of our branches in South Africa and other countries,” Manal said.

Zuma restaurant is a contemporary infusion, Mediterranean and Asian.

Zuma is a gender-neutral name of Arabic and Aztec origins, meaning “peace.”

“This unique concept is centered on the sharing of food in a peaceful, soulful environment, pairing varieties of bold, intense flavors with selected alcoholic beverages to enhance the taste buds,’ Manal explained.

“Choosing from a variety of smoked meats charcoal-grilled to perfection, wagyu beef, flambé’d sushi and mouthwatering desserts, patrons can enjoy a menu that is both affordable and satisfying,” Manal said.

– CAJ News