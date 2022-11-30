New Lesotho government boosts China relations

from TSOANELO MOKHAHLANE in Maseru, Lesotho

Lesotho Bureau

MASERU, (CAJ News) – CHINA and Lesotho are consolidating their ties as well as deepening bilateral practical exchanges and cooperation.

This emerged from a meeting between Ambassador to Lesotho, Lei Kezhong, and Limpho Tau, the local Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Relations between China and Lesotho have been developing continuously in recent years,” Kezhiong said.

He said since Lesotho’s new government came to power, it has had close contact and interaction with various development partners.

“China pays close attention to the development plan and priority goals of the new government of Lesotho,” the ambassador assured.

The new government of Prime Minister Samuel Matekane has been in power since elections in October.

Tau thanked China for its long-term valuable assistance and support to Lesotho in terms of economic and social development.

“This is a concrete testimony of the friendship and friendly relations between Lesotho and China,” the minister said.

He said the new administration is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields such as agricultural production, medical and health care.

The China-Lesotho cooperation dates back to the rule of now-late Prime Minister Leabua Jonathan, in power from 1965 to 1986.

– CAJ News