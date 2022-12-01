Nigeria telecoms market on steady trajectory

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA has registered 17 million new mobile subscribers since the beginning of this year.

This is a departure from last year’s loss of 9 million subscribers due to the government’s ban on new subscriber identity module (SIM) registration.

The ban was implemented between December 2020 and April 2021.

Data drawn from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), shows that active mobile lines and internet connections grew modestly by 1,1 percent and 0,3 percent month-on-month (m/m) to 212,2 million and 152,8 million respectively.

This represents a teledensity of 106 percent and an internet penetration rate of 76,4 percent based on a population of 200 million.

“Subscriber growth has now resumed on a steady trajectory,” noted the FBN Quest.

On a year-on-year (y/y) basis, September’s growth rate of 11,2 percent y/y marks the second-highest growth rate this year.

MTN Nigeria, the largest operator by subscriber numbers, had a market share of around 38 percent of total active subscriptions.

Globacom and Airtel came in second and third, with subscriber market shares of 28 percent and 27,6 percent respectively.

9Mobile accounted for 6,1 percent.

According to the recent Gross Domestic Product report, the telecommunications sector expanded by 10 percent y/y in in the third quarter of 2022.

This is slightly below the 10,9 percent it delivered in the preceding year.

– CAJ News