South Africa FTTR rollout set for 2023

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE rollout of fibre to the room (FTTR) is poised to provide optimal fibre broadband experience for users across South Africa.

Openserve and Huawei jointly unveiled the new home networking solution at the 25th edition of AfricaCom in Cape Town recently.

A subsidiary of Telkom, Openserve outlined its plan to put FTTR products into commercial use in 2023.

The FTTR solution has been well received in the pilot projects carried out by Openserve and Huawei in South Africa.

Motlalepula Ramaisa, Executive of Commercial Products and Innovation of Openserve, reported the positive response.

Openserve, the largest fixed network operator in South Africa, pledged that it is committed to providing premium broadband networks for home and enterprise users.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, home office, online learning, and entertainment activities have surged, placing greater demands on bandwidth and online experience.

Openserve believes the FTTR solution can give them a competitive edge in the broadband market and significantly improve end users’ home network experience.

According to one user: “Even in a large house, I can enjoy an optimal Internet access experience with high-speed Wi-Fi coverage at every corner.”

FTTR consists of one master FTTR unit and several slave FTTR units connected by optical fibers, realizing indoor all-optical networking. The Master and Slave communicate with each other through optical fibers, which avoiding Wi-Fi signal interference and attenuation in distant rooms.

Overall, FTTR is lauded for high-speed Wi-Fi coverage, seamless roaming handover, and intelligent and visualized home network management.

Its commercial launch will build on the success of the cooperation between Huawei and Openserve.

– CAJ News