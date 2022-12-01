Popular Umlazi restaurant reopens its door

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – PATRONS of the Artizen restaurant and lounge have received a timely boost with the reopening of the establishment, earlier than anticipated.

Located in KwaMashu, north of Durban, it has been opened following its closure in October, when the KZN Liquor Authority (KZNLA) suspended its licence following a fatal shooting incident.

Apart from the shooting that left one person dead, investigations established a breach of the licence conditions.

Authorities had initially imposed a three-month suspension until a security plan was submitted, fully implemented and the KZNLA was fully satisfied with it.

It appears Artizen has fulfilled those requirements, hence reopening on Friday (November 25).

Siphiwe Mcanyana, the owner, said everything was back to normal.

“Artizen restaurant and lounge is officially open starting from today (last week, 25 November)” he said.

Mncanyana said it had been revamped and renewed to give customers an even better service and experience with extra safety precautions in place.

“We have missed our customers dearly and look forward to serving them all again. We appreciate them,” he stated.

The Artizen was opened about six years ago.

It serves traditional food, ujeqe (steam bread), Umleqwa (zulu chicken) usu (tripe) among others and shisanyama.

Many artists have performed there.

Artizen garnered more popularity after the cast of a local television series used it to film some episodes.

On soicia media, patrons expressed their happiness.

Efforts to obtain comment from KZNLA were unsuccessful as Acting Communication Manager, Nomthandazo Dlamini’s phone rang unanswered.

– CAJ News