Indomitable Lions exit World Cup with a roar

from HUSSEIN HUSSAIN in Doha, Qatar

Special Correspondent

DOHA, (CAJ News) – CAMEROON may have suffered yet another early exit from the World Cup finals but they leave Qatar with their heads held high.

The Indomitable Lions carved some history at this shock-laden tournament, more so the beating of Brazil at their final group match the first time an African team has inflicted defeat on the mighty South Americans at the world’s prime football event.

Brazil, the most successful side at the 92-year-old tournament, had come to the Lusail Stadium for the Group G encounter on Friday as the overwhelming favourites and the clash a typical mismatch owing to their dominance over African side.

They had won all previous seven matches- two against Cameroon- with an aggregate score of 20-2 but a last gasp goal by Vincent Aboubakar tore that record into shreds.

An emphatic celebration equaled the headed effort but earned the giant striker a second yellow card and subsequent red but it mattered little to coach Rigobert Song’s charges as they were moments of wrapping up maximum points.

By going into the book of referee Ismail Elfath, the captained joined Song, himself a skipper in his heyday, in the list of Cameroonians sent off against Brazil at this tournament.

Devastatingly for Cameroon, the victory on Friday was not enough to send them through to the Last 16.

They finished third, on four points, behind leaders Brazil and Switzerland, jointly on six points, and Serbia who finished bottom with one.

The Central Africans, by defeating Brazil, have won their final group match, at the eight attempt and kept a clean sheet, at the 22nd attempt overall, providing a solid foundation for the team ahead of the next World Cup in 2026.

– CAJ News